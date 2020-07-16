All apartments in Fayetteville
1917 Biltmore Dr

1917 Biltmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Biltmore Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Douglas Byrd

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't let this spacious remodeled home pass you by! It's a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. The dining area has paneling and the bedrooms are a nice size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Biltmore Dr have any available units?
1917 Biltmore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 1917 Biltmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Biltmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Biltmore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Biltmore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1917 Biltmore Dr offer parking?
No, 1917 Biltmore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Biltmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Biltmore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Biltmore Dr have a pool?
No, 1917 Biltmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Biltmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 1917 Biltmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Biltmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Biltmore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Biltmore Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1917 Biltmore Dr has units with air conditioning.
