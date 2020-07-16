1917 Biltmore Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Douglas Byrd
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't let this spacious remodeled home pass you by! It's a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. The dining area has paneling and the bedrooms are a nice size.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1917 Biltmore Dr have any available units?
1917 Biltmore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.