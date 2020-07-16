All apartments in Fayetteville
1828 Sardonyx Road
1828 Sardonyx Road

1828 Sardonyx Road · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Sardonyx Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Adorable 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in Karen Lake Condominiums! This unit features a living room/dining room combo, a gas log fireplace, a garden bathtub, carpet & vinyl flooring, kitchen equipped with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave; additional storage is on the outdoor balcony.

Schools: Vanstory Hills/ Alma Easom Elementary, Max Abbott Middle, Terry Sanford High

Utilities: PWC&PNG|Year built : 1996|Date available : NOW|Property details : Gated community|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom walk-in closet|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Microwave|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|Other rooms : Library / den|External features : Patio / deck|Community features : Gated community, Clubhouse|Furnishing features : Unfurnished
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Sardonyx Road have any available units?
1828 Sardonyx Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Sardonyx Road have?
Some of 1828 Sardonyx Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Sardonyx Road currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Sardonyx Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Sardonyx Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Sardonyx Road is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Sardonyx Road offer parking?
No, 1828 Sardonyx Road does not offer parking.
Does 1828 Sardonyx Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Sardonyx Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Sardonyx Road have a pool?
No, 1828 Sardonyx Road does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Sardonyx Road have accessible units?
No, 1828 Sardonyx Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Sardonyx Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Sardonyx Road has units with dishwashers.
