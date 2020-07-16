1828 Sardonyx Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Adorable 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in Karen Lake Condominiums! This unit features a living room/dining room combo, a gas log fireplace, a garden bathtub, carpet & vinyl flooring, kitchen equipped with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave; additional storage is on the outdoor balcony.



Schools: Vanstory Hills/ Alma Easom Elementary, Max Abbott Middle, Terry Sanford High



Utilities: PWC&PNG|Year built : 1996|Date available : NOW|Property details : Gated community|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom walk-in closet|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Microwave|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|Other rooms : Library / den|External features : Patio / deck|Community features : Gated community, Clubhouse|Furnishing features : Unfurnished

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.