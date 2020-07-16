Rent Calculator
Fayetteville, NC
1414 Furnish Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 13
1414 Furnish Drive
1414 Furnish Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1414 Furnish Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Seventy-First
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ridge Wood. Great room with fire place, Eat-in-kitchen, Single garage, Washer/dryer hook ups in garage area. Back yard has privacy fence, storage, Heat pump.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1414 Furnish Drive have any available units?
1414 Furnish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fayetteville, NC
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1414 Furnish Drive have?
Some of 1414 Furnish Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1414 Furnish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Furnish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Furnish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Furnish Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Furnish Drive offers parking.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Furnish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive have a pool?
No, 1414 Furnish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 Furnish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Furnish Drive has units with dishwashers.
