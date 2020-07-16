All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 1414 Furnish Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
1414 Furnish Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

1414 Furnish Drive

1414 Furnish Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Seventy-First
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1414 Furnish Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Seventy-First

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ridge Wood. Great room with fire place, Eat-in-kitchen, Single garage, Washer/dryer hook ups in garage area. Back yard has privacy fence, storage, Heat pump.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Furnish Drive have any available units?
1414 Furnish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Furnish Drive have?
Some of 1414 Furnish Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Furnish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Furnish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Furnish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Furnish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Furnish Drive offers parking.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Furnish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive have a pool?
No, 1414 Furnish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 Furnish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Furnish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Furnish Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive
Fayetteville, NC 28311
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill