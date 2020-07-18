All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:24 PM

1410 Maywood St

1410 Maywood Street · (336) 203-1302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 Maywood Street, Fayetteville, NC 28305
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location in Forest Lakes! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home on quiet street. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Fireplace in living room. Cedar closet in the hallway. Screened in porch overlooking private wooded backyard.

Washer Dryer for gift use only.

Call Brown Property Group at 910-223-9960 to schedule a showing.

Amenities: Alma Easom Elementary, Vansory Hills Elementary, Max Abbot Middle School, Terry Sanford Senior High, Electric-PWC, Water-PWC, Sewer-PWC, Gas-Piedmont, Trash- Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Maywood St have any available units?
1410 Maywood St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Maywood St have?
Some of 1410 Maywood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Maywood St currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Maywood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Maywood St pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Maywood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1410 Maywood St offer parking?
No, 1410 Maywood St does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Maywood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Maywood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Maywood St have a pool?
No, 1410 Maywood St does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Maywood St have accessible units?
No, 1410 Maywood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Maywood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Maywood St does not have units with dishwashers.
