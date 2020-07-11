All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

124 B Bow Street Street

124 Bow St · (910) 294-2013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Bow St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment located in Historic Downtown Fayetteville. Building can be accessed from Person St or Bow St. This property features Foyer Area with Recessed Lighting, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove. This property features Laminate floors Carpet and Tile FLooring. Security Door for Privacy! Great For Someone wanting Loft Atmosphere. Parking Located at Rear Of Building.
The apartment over looks Hay Street and Is Convenient to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 B Bow Street Street have any available units?
124 B Bow Street Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 B Bow Street Street have?
Some of 124 B Bow Street Street's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 B Bow Street Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 B Bow Street Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 B Bow Street Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 B Bow Street Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 124 B Bow Street Street offer parking?
Yes, 124 B Bow Street Street offers parking.
Does 124 B Bow Street Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 B Bow Street Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 B Bow Street Street have a pool?
No, 124 B Bow Street Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 B Bow Street Street have accessible units?
No, 124 B Bow Street Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 B Bow Street Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 B Bow Street Street does not have units with dishwashers.
