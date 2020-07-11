124 B Bow Street Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment located in Historic Downtown Fayetteville. Building can be accessed from Person St or Bow St. This property features Foyer Area with Recessed Lighting, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove. This property features Laminate floors Carpet and Tile FLooring. Security Door for Privacy! Great For Someone wanting Loft Atmosphere. Parking Located at Rear Of Building.

The apartment over looks Hay Street and Is Convenient to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment!