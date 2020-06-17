All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC
1100 Clarendon St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1100 Clarendon St

1100 Clarendon Street · (855) 997-7104 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Clarendon Street, Fayetteville, NC 28305
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $520 · Avail. now

$520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
More details and lease options please contact us at: NC28305@cuora-rentals.Com

least expensive one bedroom condo in the fayetteville
best one bedroom price in clarendon house!
Penthouse condo in historic haymount. On the much desired 6th floor.
With a fireplace. Move in ready - new carpet -features beautiful view of gardens and pool.
Secured entry to building. Ample parking. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, theater, post office, and park in walking distance.
Large laundry room on first floor.
Hoa dues cover utilities, air, heat, electric, sewer, water, security.

More details and lease options please contact us at: NC28305@cuora-rentals.com

(RLNE5855108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Clarendon St have any available units?
1100 Clarendon St has a unit available for $520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Clarendon St have?
Some of 1100 Clarendon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Clarendon St currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Clarendon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Clarendon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Clarendon St is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Clarendon St offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Clarendon St does offer parking.
Does 1100 Clarendon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Clarendon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Clarendon St have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Clarendon St has a pool.
Does 1100 Clarendon St have accessible units?
No, 1100 Clarendon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Clarendon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Clarendon St has units with dishwashers.
