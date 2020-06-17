1100 Clarendon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

least expensive one bedroom condo in the fayetteville

best one bedroom price in clarendon house!

Penthouse condo in historic haymount. On the much desired 6th floor.

With a fireplace. Move in ready - new carpet -features beautiful view of gardens and pool.

Secured entry to building. Ample parking. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, theater, post office, and park in walking distance.

Large laundry room on first floor.

Hoa dues cover utilities, air, heat, electric, sewer, water, security.



More details and lease options please contact us at: NC28305@cuora-rentals.com



