Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
1006-3 Wood Creek Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1006-3 Wood Creek Drive
1006 Wood Creek Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1006 Wood Creek Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Westover
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bdrm/2 Bth 1st floor unit! - Very nice first floor condo in Bartons Landing off Reilly Road. MINUTES from Ft. Bragg. Enjoy all the amenities!!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5914110)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have any available units?
1006-3 Wood Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, NC
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
Is 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006-3 Wood Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
