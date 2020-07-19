All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1006-3 Wood Creek Drive

1006 Wood Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Wood Creek Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Westover

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bdrm/2 Bth 1st floor unit! - Very nice first floor condo in Bartons Landing off Reilly Road. MINUTES from Ft. Bragg. Enjoy all the amenities!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have any available units?
1006-3 Wood Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006-3 Wood Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006-3 Wood Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
