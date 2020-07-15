All apartments in Fairfield Harbour
6307 Gondolier Dr.

6307 Gondolier Drive · (252) 633-6333
Location

6307 Gondolier Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC 28560
Fairfield Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6307 Gondolier Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

6307 Gondolier Dr. Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA Unfurnished Home on Wooded Lot - This completely redone 3BR/2BA unfurnished home is on a wooded lot in Fairfield Harbour. The home has an open floor plan and displays a modern kitchen and a deck off of the living room. New flooring throughout, new paint, up to date appliances. New Garage door. Utilities are not included in the rent.

Pets may be allowed after owner approval regarding breed, age, size and quantity. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Fairfield Harbour offers beautiful views of the Neuse River and is just 12 miles from the City of New Bern. It is an active boating community offering amenities everyone can enjoy including an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. Membership to the Broad Creek Recreation Center is available to Residents of Fairfield Harbour and offers an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, fitness room, arcade room, wi-fi and computer access, mini-golf, bike rentals, and more!

This property did flood during Hurricane Florence and tenants are strongly urged to obtain their own personal flood insurance for their belongings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2342596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 Gondolier Dr. have any available units?
6307 Gondolier Dr. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6307 Gondolier Dr. have?
Some of 6307 Gondolier Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 Gondolier Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Gondolier Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Gondolier Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 Gondolier Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6307 Gondolier Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6307 Gondolier Dr. offers parking.
Does 6307 Gondolier Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 Gondolier Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Gondolier Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6307 Gondolier Dr. has a pool.
Does 6307 Gondolier Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6307 Gondolier Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Gondolier Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 Gondolier Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6307 Gondolier Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6307 Gondolier Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
