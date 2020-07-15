Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access sauna tennis court

6307 Gondolier Dr. Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA Unfurnished Home on Wooded Lot - This completely redone 3BR/2BA unfurnished home is on a wooded lot in Fairfield Harbour. The home has an open floor plan and displays a modern kitchen and a deck off of the living room. New flooring throughout, new paint, up to date appliances. New Garage door. Utilities are not included in the rent.



Pets may be allowed after owner approval regarding breed, age, size and quantity. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.



Fairfield Harbour offers beautiful views of the Neuse River and is just 12 miles from the City of New Bern. It is an active boating community offering amenities everyone can enjoy including an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. Membership to the Broad Creek Recreation Center is available to Residents of Fairfield Harbour and offers an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, fitness room, arcade room, wi-fi and computer access, mini-golf, bike rentals, and more!



This property did flood during Hurricane Florence and tenants are strongly urged to obtain their own personal flood insurance for their belongings.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2342596)