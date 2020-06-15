1426 Mona Passage Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access sauna tennis court

Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom. Most rooms feature Bamboo floors. The new Heat pump, Thermo-foam insulation and Solar Powered attic fan will keep utility bills to a minimum. A large 2 car Garage with built-in shelving is a great storage solution. This home includes Lawn Maintenance Service and Pest Control . You can end your day peacefully sitting on your deck overlooking the nature trail.



Small pets may be allowed after owner approval regarding breed, age, size and quantity. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.



Fairfield Harbour offers beautiful views of the Neuse River and is just 12 miles from the City of New Bern. It is an active boating community offering amenities everyone can enjoy including an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. Membership to the Broad Creek Recreation Center is available to Residents of Fairfield Harbour and offers an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, fitness room, arcade room, wi-fi and computer access, mini-golf, bike rentals, and more!



(RLNE3220547)