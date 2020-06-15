All apartments in Fairfield Harbour
Find more places like 1426 Mona Passage Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield Harbour, NC
/
1426 Mona Passage Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1426 Mona Passage Court

1426 Mona Passage Court · (252) 633-6333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield Harbour
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC 28560
Fairfield Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1426 Mona Passage Court · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom. Most rooms feature Bamboo floors. The new Heat pump, Thermo-foam insulation and Solar Powered attic fan will keep utility bills to a minimum. A large 2 car Garage with built-in shelving is a great storage solution. This home includes Lawn Maintenance Service and Pest Control . You can end your day peacefully sitting on your deck overlooking the nature trail.

Small pets may be allowed after owner approval regarding breed, age, size and quantity. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Fairfield Harbour offers beautiful views of the Neuse River and is just 12 miles from the City of New Bern. It is an active boating community offering amenities everyone can enjoy including an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. Membership to the Broad Creek Recreation Center is available to Residents of Fairfield Harbour and offers an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, fitness room, arcade room, wi-fi and computer access, mini-golf, bike rentals, and more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3220547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Mona Passage Court have any available units?
1426 Mona Passage Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1426 Mona Passage Court have?
Some of 1426 Mona Passage Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Mona Passage Court currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Mona Passage Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Mona Passage Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Mona Passage Court is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Mona Passage Court offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Mona Passage Court does offer parking.
Does 1426 Mona Passage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Mona Passage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Mona Passage Court have a pool?
Yes, 1426 Mona Passage Court has a pool.
Does 1426 Mona Passage Court have accessible units?
No, 1426 Mona Passage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Mona Passage Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Mona Passage Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Mona Passage Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 Mona Passage Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1426 Mona Passage Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairfield Harbour 3 BedroomsFairfield Harbour Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairfield Harbour Apartments with ParkingFairfield Harbour Dog Friendly Apartments
Fairfield Harbour Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCWinterville, NC
Newport, NCWashington, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NC
James City, NCSwansboro, NCRiver Bend, NCMorehead City, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegePitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity