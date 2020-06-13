Apartment List
20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Etowah, NC

Finding an apartment in Etowah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
427 6th Avenue West A-1
427 6th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Downtown Condo - Don't miss out on seeing this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom remodeled condo. Downstairs unit that is conveniently located within walking distance to Pardee Hospital and Historic Main Street Hendersonville.

1 Unit Available
128 McCarson Drive
128 Mccarson Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cottage in Laurel Park - Experience this wonderful Laurel Park classic. Features include a great kitchen, spacious rooms, extensive decking, private sunroom and a beautiful rolling parcel. ONE small pet up to 20 lbs allowed. (RLNE3038327)

1 Unit Available
1724 Upper Ridgewood
1724 Upper Ridgewood Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$660
1724 Upper Ridgewood Available 07/10/20 1724 Upper Ridgewood - A wonderful, one level one bedroom apartment in a super convenient location. Features include classic wood floors, light/bright interior, washer/dryer connection, park-like setting.

1 Unit Available
1142 Sylvan Blvd
1142 Sylvan Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1142 Sylvan Blvd Available 07/10/20 1142 Sylvan Blvd. - Beautiful brick home minutes from Historic Main Street in Hendersonville. Home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nice size rooms and lots of storage.

1 Unit Available
607 Hebron Terrace # 4
607 Hebron Rd, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location - Near Downtown Hendersonville - Discover this handsome apartment in a super convenient location. Features include spacious rooms throughout, front porch, delightful deck, a short stroll to downtown Hendersonville.

1 Unit Available
15 Lake Drive
15 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
936 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 26: Newly renovated and open concept floor plan, 2 bed, 2 bath lower level condo.

1 Unit Available
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.

1 Unit Available
28 Honeybee Drive
28 Honeybee Drive, Henderson County, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
966 sqft
Enormous, Like New, 1 Bed Apt by Mills River - Location - This apartment has a peaceful country location just off of S. Mills River Road. Enjoy serene mountain and river views from the front yard.
Results within 10 miles of Etowah
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
17 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.

1 Unit Available
93 Fox Den #204
93 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Location, Location, Location!!! - Don't miss out on seeing this great condo in desirable South Asheville! Features include light bright interior, spacious rooms throughout, captivating kitchen, desirable corner unit, community pool & clubhouse

1 Unit Available
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.

1 Unit Available
198 Locust Creek Lane
198 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
198 Locust Creek Lane Available 06/15/20 Modern, Completely Renovated and Close to Everything! - Completely renovated, light and bright large family home.

1 Unit Available
18 Pepperbrush Trail
18 Pepperbrush Trail, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
2BR/1+1BA Townhouse - Arden - Offering the best of both worlds, a quiet, comfortable neighborhood conveniently located near I-26 and the Asheville Airport, this townhome's high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious outdoor patio and covered parking

1 Unit Available
75 Jolly Lane, D-2
75 Jolly Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
75 Jolly Lane, D-2 Available 06/15/20 Cute & Affordable! - Great Location - Just minutes to town and right down the road from shopping. Home offers 2 Bedrooms 1 and 1/2 Bath.

1 Unit Available
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2146 sqft
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main

1 Unit Available
89 Rocky Ridge Road
89 Rocky Ridge Rd, Transylvania County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
89 Rocky Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 - 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Knob Creek on a quiet street. Has a private, screened porch. Garage and great storage in a partially-finished basement.

1 Unit Available
128 East Williams Road
128 East Williams Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Cute cottage style home with easy access to Four Seasons Blvd. and downtown Hendersonville. Split bedroom plan with huge master bedroom. Fenced yard and pet friendly. Lovely deck. Level driveway.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Etowah, NC

Finding an apartment in Etowah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

