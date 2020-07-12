21 Apartments for rent in Etowah, NC with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
74 N. Sunset Ridge Drive
74 North Sunset Ridge Drive, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
74 N.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
189 River Breeze
189 River Breeze Lane, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
189 River Breeze Available 09/10/20 189 River Breeze Lane - This home is a beauty. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with a over sized 2 car garage. Screened back porch over looking a big back yard all great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Etowah

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Capri Lane Unit 8
40 Capri Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
712 Sylvan Blvd
712 Sylvan Blvd, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
712 Sylvan Blvd Available 08/10/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this enchanting cottage with classic wood floors, spacious rooms, fenced yard, covered parking, awesome storage/workshop building and a super convenient location.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
538 Broadway Street
538 Broadway Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
538 Broadway Street Available 08/01/20 Cute Cottage - Adorable, reasonably priced cottage in a fabulous neighborhood! Country kitchen, cozy fireplace, big backyard and lots of parking are just waiting for you to bring your personal touch! Pets

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
28 Honeybee Drive
28 Honeybee Drive, Henderson County, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
966 sqft
Enormous, Like New, 1 Bed Apt by Mills River - Location - This apartment has a peaceful country location just off of S. Mills River Road. Enjoy serene mountain and river views from the front yard.
Results within 10 miles of Etowah
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment for rent in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
39 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$926
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1288 sqft
ADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
57 West Woodsong Way
57 West Woodsong Lane, Brevard, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
- 2 BR, 2 BA upper-level condo. Features include a fireplace, storage room, washer & dryer, designated garden area, and covered parking. Located within walking distance to downtown Brevard. No Pit Bulls allowed.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
64 Fox Den, #103
64 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this beautiful 3BR/2.5BA condo in Fox Glen. This attractive condo features a great pass-through kitchen into an open dining/living room area with nice deck. Master on main.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13 Gotham Dr Unit A
13 Gotham Dr, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Lower level apartment minutes to Blue Ridge Parkway, shopping & dining. Apartment has laminate wood floors, outside patio area, washer & dryer hook-ups. Tenant pays all utilities, lawn maintenance is included.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
81 Tuxedo Street
81 Tuxedo Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME NEAR LAKE SUMMIT First time on the rental market! What a gem of a home. Perfect for folks wanting a country setting.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Lumber River Road
211 Lumber River Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1488 sqft
One-Level Home in Fletcher - One-level home in Fletcher’s River Stone neighborhood - community pool and playground, convenient to I-26, landscape maintenance included! The open plan great-room includes the living room, formal dining room, kitchen

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
64 Pine Tree Lane
64 Pine Tree Ln, Transylvania County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2408 sqft
In the Williamson Creek area only 5 minutes from downtown Brevard, NC Raised Ranch with cathedral ceilings, open floor plan. In Timberland Subdivision, wooded lot, good privacy, yet other homes still around.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
89 Rocky Ridge Road
89 Rocky Ridge Rd, Transylvania County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
89 Rocky Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 - 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Knob Creek on a quiet street. Has a private, screened porch. Garage and great storage in a partially-finished basement.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Manderley Way
17 Manderley Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1868 sqft
17 Manderley Way Available 08/01/20 Two-Story Home in Arden with Bonus Room/Office! - Beautiful home with fresh paint throughout! Three bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs! Located in the Stone Crest Villas neighborhood at Waightstill Mountain with

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
279 East Hiawasee Road
279 East Hiawassee Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Newer home in River Stone! 3 bedroom & 2 full baths + bonus room upstairs. Great open, split bedroom floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace, formal dining & eat in kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Etowah, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Etowah apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

