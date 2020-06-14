Apartment List
NC
etowah
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Etowah, NC with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cummings Cove
1 Unit Available
165 Whistlewood Lane
165 Whistlewood Lane, Etowah, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
A Must See!!! - Brand new beautiful home in the gated Cummings Cove Golf Community. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless appliances this home just oozes quality.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
74 N. Sunset Ridge Drive
74 North Sunset Ridge Drive, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
74 N.
Results within 5 miles of Etowah

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1297 C North Main St
1297 N Main St, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Great duplex with garage - This is a two bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex is just just North of Downtown Hendersonville off North Main St. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Walking distance to Main Street and other amenities. Water is included in the rent.
Results within 10 miles of Etowah
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
49 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Summer Meadow Rd.
3 Summer Meadow Road, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2542 sqft
Sweet House in Arden - Sweet home on cul-de-sac with open plan living, main floor master suite, formal dining room, and bonus space upstairs. The great room includes the large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and room for dining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2146 sqft
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
89 Rocky Ridge Road
89 Rocky Ridge Rd, Transylvania County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
89 Rocky Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 - 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Knob Creek on a quiet street. Has a private, screened porch. Garage and great storage in a partially-finished basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Etowah, NC

Etowah apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

