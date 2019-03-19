All apartments in Enochville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

255 Northdale Ave.

255 Northdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

255 Northdale Avenue, Enochville, NC 28081

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
255 Northdale Ave, Kannapolis NC 28081 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath
No Pets, No Smoking
Central Air, Heat Pump

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4703440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Northdale Ave. have any available units?
255 Northdale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enochville, NC.
Is 255 Northdale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
255 Northdale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Northdale Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enochville.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. offer parking?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have a pool?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 Northdale Ave. has units with air conditioning.
