Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Enochville
Find more places like 255 Northdale Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Enochville, NC
/
255 Northdale Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
255 Northdale Ave.
255 Northdale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
255 Northdale Avenue, Enochville, NC 28081
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
255 Northdale Ave, Kannapolis NC 28081 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath
No Pets, No Smoking
Central Air, Heat Pump
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4703440)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have any available units?
255 Northdale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Enochville, NC
.
Is 255 Northdale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
255 Northdale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Northdale Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Enochville
.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. offer parking?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have a pool?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Northdale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Northdale Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 Northdale Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Davidson, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Locust, NC
Mount Holly, NC
Denver, NC
Stallings, NC
Belmont, NC
Monroe, NC
Pineville, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Newton, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Lincolnton, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College