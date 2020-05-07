Amenities
Spectacular, fully furnished soundfront condo at Emerald Isle...move-in condition w/fully stocked kitchen and all linens. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Enjoy grand views of Bogue Sound. Open living/kitchen/dining area overlooking sound. Hardwood flooring & tile. Kitchen boasts granite countertops. Master king bedroom & bath w/whirlpool tub. Quiet soundfront location is great for boating or kayaking. Day dock included; boat lift not available. All appliances. Includes water and lawn maintenance. No smoking. Small pets will be considered w/fee, deposit, rent. Fully furnished. Available June 15th. 8628 Sound Drive, 4 B-3, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.