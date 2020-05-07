All apartments in Emerald Isle
Find more places like 8628 Sound Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emerald Isle, NC
/
8628 Sound Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:01 PM

8628 Sound Drive

8628 Sound Drive · (252) 354-6149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emerald Isle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8628 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B3 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Spectacular, fully furnished soundfront condo at Emerald Isle...move-in condition w/fully stocked kitchen and all linens. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Enjoy grand views of Bogue Sound. Open living/kitchen/dining area overlooking sound. Hardwood flooring & tile. Kitchen boasts granite countertops. Master king bedroom & bath w/whirlpool tub. Quiet soundfront location is great for boating or kayaking. Day dock included; boat lift not available. All appliances. Includes water and lawn maintenance. No smoking. Small pets will be considered w/fee, deposit, rent. Fully furnished. Available June 15th. 8628 Sound Drive, 4 B-3, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8628 Sound Drive have any available units?
8628 Sound Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8628 Sound Drive have?
Some of 8628 Sound Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8628 Sound Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8628 Sound Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8628 Sound Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8628 Sound Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8628 Sound Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8628 Sound Drive does offer parking.
Does 8628 Sound Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8628 Sound Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8628 Sound Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8628 Sound Drive has a pool.
Does 8628 Sound Drive have accessible units?
No, 8628 Sound Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8628 Sound Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8628 Sound Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8628 Sound Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8628 Sound Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8628 Sound Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Emerald Isle 2 BedroomsEmerald Isle 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Emerald Isle Apartments with ParkingEmerald Isle Apartments with Pool
Emerald Isle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NC
Newport, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NCSwansboro, NC
River Bend, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity