Emerald Isle, NC
7019 Sound Drive S
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

7019 Sound Drive S

7019 Sound Drive · (252) 354-6149
Location

7019 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice duplex on soundside of Emerald Isle. Great sound view & large deck! 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Recent improvements include interior paint and hard-surface luxury vinyl plant flooring. Open living area w/large open deck. Gorgeous live oak trees on large lot. Minutes to beach & sound access, restaurants, shopping, etc. Covered parking. Utility room on ground level. Unfurnished. Pets negotiable w/pet fee, deposit, rent. No smoking allowed. Available August 15th. 7019 Sound Drive S, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 Sound Drive S have any available units?
7019 Sound Drive S has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7019 Sound Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Sound Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Sound Drive S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7019 Sound Drive S is pet friendly.
Does 7019 Sound Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Sound Drive S offers parking.
Does 7019 Sound Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 Sound Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Sound Drive S have a pool?
No, 7019 Sound Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Sound Drive S have accessible units?
No, 7019 Sound Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Sound Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7019 Sound Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 Sound Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7019 Sound Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.
