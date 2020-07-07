Amenities
Nice duplex on soundside of Emerald Isle. Great sound view & large deck! 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Recent improvements include interior paint and hard-surface luxury vinyl plant flooring. Open living area w/large open deck. Gorgeous live oak trees on large lot. Minutes to beach & sound access, restaurants, shopping, etc. Covered parking. Utility room on ground level. Unfurnished. Pets negotiable w/pet fee, deposit, rent. No smoking allowed. Available August 15th. 7019 Sound Drive S, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.