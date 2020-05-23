Amenities
Lovely home in Bell Cove Village. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Gated community just off Coast Guard Road. Spacious open floor plan w/bonus room & office. Great outdoor living space for entertaining! Ideal location for easy access to the mainland. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, trails, beach. 2-car garage. Lawn/landscaping included in rent. Pets negotiable; small pets considered w/pet fee, deposit, rent. Unfurnished. No smoking allowed on premises. Available August 1st. 319 Bell Cove Court, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.