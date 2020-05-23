All apartments in Emerald Isle
319 Bell Cove Court

319 Bell Cove Ct · (252) 354-6149
Location

319 Bell Cove Ct, Emerald Isle, NC 28594

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Lovely home in Bell Cove Village. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Gated community just off Coast Guard Road. Spacious open floor plan w/bonus room & office. Great outdoor living space for entertaining! Ideal location for easy access to the mainland. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, trails, beach. 2-car garage. Lawn/landscaping included in rent. Pets negotiable; small pets considered w/pet fee, deposit, rent. Unfurnished. No smoking allowed on premises. Available August 1st. 319 Bell Cove Court, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Bell Cove Court have any available units?
319 Bell Cove Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 319 Bell Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
319 Bell Cove Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Bell Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Bell Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 319 Bell Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 319 Bell Cove Court does offer parking.
Does 319 Bell Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Bell Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Bell Cove Court have a pool?
No, 319 Bell Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 319 Bell Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 319 Bell Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Bell Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Bell Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Bell Cove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Bell Cove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
