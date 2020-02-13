818 W Main Street

Amenities
Refurbished apartments on West Main in Elkin, NC; Lower/Main Level left unit is available. 2 Bed/1 Bath, new appliances, new floors, new paint, W/D hookups, dishwasher, garbage disposal, walk-in shower Great location, walk to historic downtown Elkin, parks, Mountains-to-Sea trail, Elkin City Schools. Small pets considered with additional deposit. $35 application fee per adult will include credit/criminal/eviction report. Water up to 2000 gallns/mnth, sewer, trash/recyling incl w/rent.1 month sec dep req.