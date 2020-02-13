All apartments in Elkin
Last updated February 13 2020 at 11:46 AM

818 W Main Street

818 West Main Street · (336) 366-9212
Location

818 West Main Street, Elkin, NC 28621

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Refurbished apartments on West Main in Elkin, NC; Lower/Main Level left unit is available. 2 Bed/1 Bath, new appliances, new floors, new paint, W/D hookups, dishwasher, garbage disposal, walk-in shower Great location, walk to historic downtown Elkin, parks, Mountains-to-Sea trail, Elkin City Schools. Small pets considered with additional deposit. $35 application fee per adult will include credit/criminal/eviction report. Water up to 2000 gallns/mnth, sewer, trash/recyling incl w/rent.1 month sec dep req.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 W Main Street have any available units?
818 W Main Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 W Main Street have?
Some of 818 W Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
818 W Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 W Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 W Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 818 W Main Street offer parking?
No, 818 W Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 818 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 818 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 818 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 818 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 818 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 W Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
