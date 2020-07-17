Rent Calculator
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
311 Paxton St.
311 Paxton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
311 Paxton Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
311 Paxton St. Available 09/04/20 Great Starter Home - Coming soon! This cute bungalow is located in Elizabeth City has 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Its close to ECSU, Coast Guard Base and downtown waterfront.
(RLNE2423410)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 Paxton St. have any available units?
311 Paxton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elizabeth City, NC
.
What amenities does 311 Paxton St. have?
Some of 311 Paxton St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 311 Paxton St. currently offering any rent specials?
311 Paxton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Paxton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Paxton St. is pet friendly.
Does 311 Paxton St. offer parking?
No, 311 Paxton St. does not offer parking.
Does 311 Paxton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Paxton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Paxton St. have a pool?
No, 311 Paxton St. does not have a pool.
Does 311 Paxton St. have accessible units?
No, 311 Paxton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Paxton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Paxton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Paxton St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Paxton St. has units with air conditioning.
