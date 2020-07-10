Woods Edge Apartments

Amenities
Welcome home to Woods Edge, a newly remodeled community featuring one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Spacious, open floorplans give way to soaring nine-foot ceilings and private screened porches or sunrooms perfect for enjoying every season. Settle down in front of a roaring wood-burning fireplace, or enjoy a quick meal at your convenient breakfast bar before heading out to work. Blow off steam at the tennis or basketball court, or soak in the sun next to the gleaming swimming pool. At Woods Edge, everything you love is within reach. Location is everything, and at Woods Edge, you'll be walking distance to schools, businesses, restaurants and shopping, including the Streets at Southpoint, RTP, Duke and UNC Chapel Hill. Plus, your commute is a breeze with easy access to I-40, I-540, and Highways 751, 54 & 55. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!