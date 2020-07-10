All apartments in Durham
Find more places like Woods Edge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
Woods Edge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Woods Edge Apartments

4655 Hope Valley Rd · (919) 213-6570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4655 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 63A · Avail. Oct 3

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 63F · Avail. Sep 8

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 03E · Avail. Sep 1

$1,114

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39J · Avail. Sep 29

$997

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 21F · Avail. Sep 19

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 37C · Avail. Sep 2

$1,126

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods Edge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
google fiber
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Welcome home to Woods Edge, a newly remodeled community featuring one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Spacious, open floorplans give way to soaring nine-foot ceilings and private screened porches or sunrooms perfect for enjoying every season. Settle down in front of a roaring wood-burning fireplace, or enjoy a quick meal at your convenient breakfast bar before heading out to work. Blow off steam at the tennis or basketball court, or soak in the sun next to the gleaming swimming pool. At Woods Edge, everything you love is within reach. Location is everything, and at Woods Edge, you'll be walking distance to schools, businesses, restaurants and shopping, including the Streets at Southpoint, RTP, Duke and UNC Chapel Hill. Plus, your commute is a breeze with easy access to I-40, I-540, and Highways 751, 54 & 55. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods Edge Apartments have any available units?
Woods Edge Apartments has 14 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woods Edge Apartments have?
Some of Woods Edge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods Edge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woods Edge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods Edge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods Edge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woods Edge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woods Edge Apartments offers parking.
Does Woods Edge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woods Edge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods Edge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woods Edge Apartments has a pool.
Does Woods Edge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woods Edge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woods Edge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woods Edge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Woods Edge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woods Edge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woods Edge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way
Durham, NC 27703
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St
Durham, NC 27705
Amber Oaks
3501 Century Oaks Dr
Durham, NC 27713
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy
Durham, NC 27713
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street
Durham, NC 27701
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr
Durham, NC 27707
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy
Durham, NC 27560
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz
Durham, NC 27704

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity