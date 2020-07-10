Woods Edge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill google fiber online portal package receiving tennis court parking on-site laundry courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access volleyball court

Welcome home to Woods Edge, a newly remodeled community featuring one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Spacious, open floorplans give way to soaring nine-foot ceilings and private screened porches or sunrooms perfect for enjoying every season. Settle down in front of a roaring wood-burning fireplace, or enjoy a quick meal at your convenient breakfast bar before heading out to work. Blow off steam at the tennis or basketball court, or soak in the sun next to the gleaming swimming pool. At Woods Edge, everything you love is within reach. Location is everything, and at Woods Edge, you'll be walking distance to schools, businesses, restaurants and shopping, including the Streets at Southpoint, RTP, Duke and UNC Chapel Hill. Plus, your commute is a breeze with easy access to I-40, I-540, and Highways 751, 54 & 55. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!