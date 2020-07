Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill e-payments package receiving playground

Renewed and Refreshed. Come get reacquainted with a classic. Valley Terrace located off Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd offers REAL HARDWOOD floors & an exceptional location close to Duke University. Welcome to the Neighborhood. Imagine being close to work and even closer to play. Enjoy shopping and dining any night of the week at Durham's top restaurants. Foster's Market, Nana's, The Original Q Shack and G2B Gastropub are all within 1 mile from home. You'll love our newly upgraded apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms including new appliances and fixtures and you won't be able to resist the gorgeous hardwood flooring. Come see for yourself and make an appointment today.