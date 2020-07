Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym game room pool hot tub internet access accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging coffee bar community garden concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board yoga

Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere. Featuring spacious interiors, high-tech amenities, exciting social spaces and centrality to Durham’s hotspots, the life you’ve always dreamed of is easier to create than ever. And with UHILL Walls vibrantly welcoming you home, you’ll feel inspired every day to do just that. Enjoy ultra-modern luxuries in your new studio, one, two or three bedroom apartment home, as well as immediate access to 8+ food and drink establishments, wellness studios and retail just steps from your front door. The possibilities at University Hill are endless, and we’ve got every detail covered to curate the lifestyle you’ve been looking for.