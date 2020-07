Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park game room playground tennis court trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Stop driving and start living. At The Reserve of Ellis Crossing apartments in Durham, NC, you'll find elegant, sophisticated apartment layouts directly across from Research Triangle Park at the northeast corner of NC Highway 147 and Ellis Road intersection. The Reserve at Ellis Crossing offers luxury apartment living in a superb location; five miles from downtown Durham, six miles to Brier Creek Shopping Center in Raleigh, and only eight miles to The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham. From wide plank flooring in the living area to sleek stainless steel appliances in your gourmet kitchen, the Villages at Ellis Crossing apartments in Durham are designed to help you give up your long commute and get back to #LifeOutsideTheBox.