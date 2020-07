The Hamptons at RTP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system car charging carport dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room cats allowed accessible business center clubhouse

Located near major employers like Fidelity and IBM, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity - just outside the heart of the city. Upscale features like cozy fireplaces and nine-foot ceilings with crown molding will make you proud to call any of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. And with convenience to The Streets at Southpoint Mall and Research Triangle Park, our location puts retail and recreation at your doorstep. But when you're looking to get out and explore, you have plenty of options nearby. Go for a hike and take in the views from the American Tobacco Trail, or drive into Downtown Durham to explore all its local dining, shopping, and entertainment spots. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.