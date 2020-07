Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar guest parking guest suite online portal package receiving

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Nestled on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaped grounds, South Square Townhomes in Durham, NC is a rental community located in the heart of the Tobacco Road district, just minutes from Duke University, UNC-Chapel Hill, NC Central University and the very best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Our townhomes are designed to enhance your quality of life, offering two and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, breakfast bars, carpeting, ceiling fans, and more! Whether entertaining guests in your formal dining area, lounging on your private patio or deck or jogging the landscaped grounds, nothing says home like South Square Townhomes.