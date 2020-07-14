All apartments in Durham
Solis Brightleaf
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:47 PM

Solis Brightleaf

1005 West Main Street · (919) 948-3013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to $250 off your first month's rent! We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Location

1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC 27701
Downtown Durham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 522 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Unit 536 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 532 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 542 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solis Brightleaf.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
google fiber
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress. The modern architecture and distinct finishes of our studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans allow you the freedom to find your perfect apartment home without compromise. Amenities for relaxation, gatherings, fitness and media are plentiful and distinctive ranging from an outdoor beer garden, clubroom, and veranda to an expansive fitness center with a yoga studio and heated pool. Minutes from Duke Medical Center, Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Brightleaf Square features some of the region's most noted and acclaimed restaurants and shops and has been at the forefront of a revitalized downtown with its renovated tobacco warehouses.

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $40 for Valet Trash & Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: One car per bedroom, additional parking spot is $60.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solis Brightleaf have any available units?
Solis Brightleaf has 5 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Solis Brightleaf have?
Some of Solis Brightleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solis Brightleaf currently offering any rent specials?
Solis Brightleaf is offering the following rent specials: Up to $250 off your first month's rent! We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Is Solis Brightleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, Solis Brightleaf is pet friendly.
Does Solis Brightleaf offer parking?
Yes, Solis Brightleaf offers parking.
Does Solis Brightleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solis Brightleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solis Brightleaf have a pool?
Yes, Solis Brightleaf has a pool.
Does Solis Brightleaf have accessible units?
Yes, Solis Brightleaf has accessible units.
Does Solis Brightleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solis Brightleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does Solis Brightleaf have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Solis Brightleaf has units with air conditioning.
