Amenities
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress. The modern architecture and distinct finishes of our studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans allow you the freedom to find your perfect apartment home without compromise. Amenities for relaxation, gatherings, fitness and media are plentiful and distinctive ranging from an outdoor beer garden, clubroom, and veranda to an expansive fitness center with a yoga studio and heated pool. Minutes from Duke Medical Center, Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Brightleaf Square features some of the region's most noted and acclaimed restaurants and shops and has been at the forefront of a revitalized downtown with its renovated tobacco warehouses.
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.