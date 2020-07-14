Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse 24hr gym pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room google fiber green community hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress. The modern architecture and distinct finishes of our studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans allow you the freedom to find your perfect apartment home without compromise. Amenities for relaxation, gatherings, fitness and media are plentiful and distinctive ranging from an outdoor beer garden, clubroom, and veranda to an expansive fitness center with a yoga studio and heated pool. Minutes from Duke Medical Center, Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Brightleaf Square features some of the region's most noted and acclaimed restaurants and shops and has been at the forefront of a revitalized downtown with its renovated tobacco warehouses.



We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.