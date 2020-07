Solis at Patterson Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed

We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call you schedule your tour today! Solis Patterson Place, located in Southwest Durham, combines modern architecture and distinct finishes in our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans allowing you the freedom to find your perfect apartment home without compromise. Amenities for relaxation, gatherings, fitness and media are plentiful and distinctive ranging from an outdoor beer garden, clubroom, and veranda to an expansive fitness center with a yoga studio and heated pool. Minutes from Duke Medical Center, Duke University, University of Chapel Hill and Research Triangle Park.