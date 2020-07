Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge internet access

Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes. Spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offer plenty of space to spread out – and it’s space you can use. From ample storage space to kitchens bursting with all the must-haves, you’ll find everything you’re looking for at Magnolia Pointe. Located only minutes from I-85, Duke University and downtown Durham are only 15 minutes away. Shopping, dining and more are at your fingertips. Come home to Magnolia Pointe Apartments, where better living means a better life.