Durham, NC
Independence Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:09 PM

Independence Park

215 William Penn Plz · (919) 351-8731
Location

215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1334 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 1324 · Avail. Jul 17

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0632 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 0622 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 0232 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1438 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 0521 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 0431 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Independence Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS

Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community. Find out what it means to truly live your life to its fullest, surrounded by natural beauty, outstanding interior and exterior design, entertainment, relaxation, convenience, and wellness opportunities all within immediate reach. With beautiful stone accents and lofty, towering architecture, this Durham, NC, apartment community is conveniently located just minutes from Durham Regional Hospital, Duke University, and professional districts.

At Independence Park Apartments, you’ll experience a remarkable freedom of choice with a wide selection of over-sized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment styles and enjoy a wealth of luxurious, on-site community resort style amenities. Whether walking or strolling on the lakeside walking trail, getting a more serious workout in our spacious, state-of-the-art fitness center, enjoying a movie in our 24-seat wide screen multi-media theatre, or surfing poolside and in the Internet Café with complimentary WiFi access, a lifestyle of independence from the busy and hectic world outside is yours at Independence Park Apartments in Durham. Declare your independence—relax, unwind, and enjoy! Stop by today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $60 per adult applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 for first pet; $250 for second pet.
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet.
Parking Details: Permitted Parking and Garages Available.
Storage Details: Garages Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Independence Park have any available units?
Independence Park has 26 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Independence Park have?
Some of Independence Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Independence Park currently offering any rent specials?
Independence Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Independence Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Independence Park is pet friendly.
Does Independence Park offer parking?
Yes, Independence Park offers parking.
Does Independence Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Independence Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Independence Park have a pool?
Yes, Independence Park has a pool.
Does Independence Park have accessible units?
Yes, Independence Park has accessible units.
Does Independence Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Independence Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Independence Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Independence Park has units with air conditioning.
