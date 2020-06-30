Amenities
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS
Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community. Find out what it means to truly live your life to its fullest, surrounded by natural beauty, outstanding interior and exterior design, entertainment, relaxation, convenience, and wellness opportunities all within immediate reach. With beautiful stone accents and lofty, towering architecture, this Durham, NC, apartment community is conveniently located just minutes from Durham Regional Hospital, Duke University, and professional districts.
At Independence Park Apartments, you’ll experience a remarkable freedom of choice with a wide selection of over-sized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment styles and enjoy a wealth of luxurious, on-site community resort style amenities. Whether walking or strolling on the lakeside walking trail, getting a more serious workout in our spacious, state-of-the-art fitness center, enjoying a movie in our 24-seat wide screen multi-media theatre, or surfing poolside and in the Internet Café with complimentary WiFi access, a lifestyle of independence from the busy and hectic world outside is yours at Independence Park Apartments in Durham. Declare your independence—relax, unwind, and enjoy! Stop by today for a tour.