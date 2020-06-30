Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court volleyball court cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center clubhouse conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground

WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS



Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community. Find out what it means to truly live your life to its fullest, surrounded by natural beauty, outstanding interior and exterior design, entertainment, relaxation, convenience, and wellness opportunities all within immediate reach. With beautiful stone accents and lofty, towering architecture, this Durham, NC, apartment community is conveniently located just minutes from Durham Regional Hospital, Duke University, and professional districts.



At Independence Park Apartments, you’ll experience a remarkable freedom of choice with a wide selection of over-sized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment styles and enjoy a wealth of luxurious, on-site community resort style amenities. Whether walking or strolling on the lakeside walking trail, getting a more serious workout in our spacious, state-of-the-art fitness center, enjoying a movie in our 24-seat wide screen multi-media theatre, or surfing poolside and in the Internet Café with complimentary WiFi access, a lifestyle of independence from the busy and hectic world outside is yours at Independence Park Apartments in Durham. Declare your independence—relax, unwind, and enjoy! Stop by today for a tour.