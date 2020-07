Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard gym playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

Foxfire Apartment Homes is the community you have been looking for! Located right off I-85 and just north of Durham, Foxfire offers one, two, and three bedroom units. Each of the gorgeous units have large, open-floor plans, double stainless-steel kitchen sinks, and built-in bathroom vanities. With Falls Lake National Park just moments up the road, the Foxfire community offers nature-filled courtyards, a playground, sports courts, and a pool. Take in all that central North Carolina has to offer with a cozy community feel.