Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful 1x1 with washer/dryer in the unit, free wifi, and a private patio!



Tucked away but close to the best part of DURHAM!



CALL US TODAY 919.286.4100

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.