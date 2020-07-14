All apartments in Durham
Find more places like Falls Pointe at the Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
Falls Pointe at the Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Falls Pointe at the Park

100 Cascade Falls Ln · (833) 217-1895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free On Select Apartments! Tours are by appointment only.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1GF-204 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 4CF-308 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falls Pointe at the Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ice maker
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
tennis court
Lush, private community near Research Triangle Park

Our beautifully landscaped grounds are surrounded by old-growth shade trees, making for a picturesque arrival home from work. And with Research Triangle Park only minutes away, you’ll hardly have a ‘commute’ at all. Spacious floor plans invite you to arrive home and fully relax when you do. Weekends offer an array of fun, whether relaxing by the pool, going for an early-morning stroll with your pup, or fitting a workout in at the fitness center.

Interested in calling Falls Pointe at the Park home? Contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 or 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee; $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300-$500
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Call office for breed restrictions.
Dogs
rent: $25 pr pet
Cats
rent: $15 per pet
Parking Details: Open parking with garages for rent.
Storage Details: Storage units for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falls Pointe at the Park have any available units?
Falls Pointe at the Park has 2 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Falls Pointe at the Park have?
Some of Falls Pointe at the Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falls Pointe at the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Falls Pointe at the Park is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free On Select Apartments! Tours are by appointment only.
Is Falls Pointe at the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Falls Pointe at the Park is pet friendly.
Does Falls Pointe at the Park offer parking?
Yes, Falls Pointe at the Park offers parking.
Does Falls Pointe at the Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Falls Pointe at the Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Falls Pointe at the Park have a pool?
Yes, Falls Pointe at the Park has a pool.
Does Falls Pointe at the Park have accessible units?
Yes, Falls Pointe at the Park has accessible units.
Does Falls Pointe at the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falls Pointe at the Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Falls Pointe at the Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Falls Pointe at the Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Falls Pointe at the Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln
Durham, NC 27707
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St
Durham, NC 27705
Cortland Research Park
4405 Waterford Valley Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St
Durham, NC 27705
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd
Durham, NC 27517
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave
Durham, NC 27713
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity