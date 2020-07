Cortland Bull City

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge bike storage coffee bar conference room dog grooming area lobby

With downtown skyline views and walkability to the City Center and historic districts, our community connects you to city living in the heart of Durham, NC. Designer features like quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances will make you proud to call any of our brand new, studio or one and two-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to local universities like Duke University, UNC, and NC State as well as Downtown Durham and RTPs major employers makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend (or weeknight) plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Walk over to Brightleaf Square and Central Park for a taste of Durham's historic districts - and their popular restaurants and bars. Then, catch a baseball game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park or get tickets to a live show at Durham Performing Arts Center. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.