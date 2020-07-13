Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal package receiving parking on-site laundry conference room dog park hot tub internet access

Bridges at Southpoint apartments is your private escape from the fast pace of downtown Durham. With easy access to I-40, our community is minutes away from Durham's major employers. Bridges at Southpoint is minutes away from Duke University & Medical Center, as well as Research Triangle Park. Our apartment homes are ready to give you the lifestyle you've been looking for, with a cozy marble-front fireplace, large sunroom and updated interior finishes. Step outside and enjoy our swimming pool and the updated fitness center. Come see these Durham NC apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!