Bridges at Southpoint
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

Bridges at Southpoint

7304 Calibre Park Dr · (919) 245-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7304 Calibre Park Dr, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-208 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 07-101 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 01-302 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridges at Southpoint.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
conference room
dog park
hot tub
internet access
Bridges at Southpoint apartments is your private escape from the fast pace of downtown Durham. With easy access to I-40, our community is minutes away from Durham's major employers. Bridges at Southpoint is minutes away from Duke University & Medical Center, as well as Research Triangle Park. Our apartment homes are ready to give you the lifestyle you've been looking for, with a cozy marble-front fireplace, large sunroom and updated interior finishes. Step outside and enjoy our swimming pool and the updated fitness center. Come see these Durham NC apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bridges at Southpoint have any available units?
Bridges at Southpoint has 4 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridges at Southpoint have?
Some of Bridges at Southpoint's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridges at Southpoint currently offering any rent specials?
Bridges at Southpoint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridges at Southpoint pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridges at Southpoint is pet friendly.
Does Bridges at Southpoint offer parking?
Yes, Bridges at Southpoint offers parking.
Does Bridges at Southpoint have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridges at Southpoint offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridges at Southpoint have a pool?
Yes, Bridges at Southpoint has a pool.
Does Bridges at Southpoint have accessible units?
No, Bridges at Southpoint does not have accessible units.
Does Bridges at Southpoint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridges at Southpoint has units with dishwashers.
Does Bridges at Southpoint have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridges at Southpoint has units with air conditioning.

