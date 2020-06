Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool google fiber

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Luxury living at its finest. Stunning 5th floor condo in The Bartlett. Panoramic views of downtown Durham. Open living/dining/kitchen with balcony.State of the art kitchen appliances and washer/dryer provided. Master suite features private balcony and double walk-in closets. 2 bedrooms share hall bath. Prewired for Google Fiber. 2 parking spots in gated lot. Storage. Central heat and air. No smoking, pets negotiable with additional deposit. Tenant pays utilities.