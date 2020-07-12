All apartments in Durham
Find more places like Azalea Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
Azalea Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Azalea Park

Open Now until 5pm
2105 Bogarde St · (919) 626-8224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waived Administration fees ($150 in savings)
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2105 Bogarde St, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2105-D3 · Avail. Aug 7

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 2105-B4 · Avail. Sep 6

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 2105-F6 · Avail. Jul 31

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Azalea Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Azalea Park is located in a quiet residential neighborhood offering the convenience of the city without the hassle. We are located only minutes from NCCU, Duke University/Med. Center and RTP! Our residents enjoy plenty of great restaurants and shopping in historic Brightleaf Square. Our friendly on site-management staff is here to make your life a little easier. Azalea Park...everything you're looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month's rent plus Credit Risk
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 First Pet, Additional $200 Second Pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $45 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 80lbs Limit
Parking Details: Open lot, parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Azalea Park have any available units?
Azalea Park has 3 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Azalea Park have?
Some of Azalea Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Azalea Park currently offering any rent specials?
Azalea Park is offering the following rent specials: Waived Administration fees ($150 in savings)
Is Azalea Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Azalea Park is pet friendly.
Does Azalea Park offer parking?
Yes, Azalea Park offers parking.
Does Azalea Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Azalea Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Azalea Park have a pool?
Yes, Azalea Park has a pool.
Does Azalea Park have accessible units?
No, Azalea Park does not have accessible units.
Does Azalea Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Azalea Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Azalea Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Azalea Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Azalea Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd
Durham, NC 27707
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy
Durham, NC 27713
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd
Durham, NC 27703
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C
Durham, NC 27701
Balfour West
3417 Balfour W
Durham, NC 27713
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity