Azalea Park

Lease Length: 6- 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month's rent plus Credit Risk
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 First Pet, Additional $200 Second Pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $45 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 80lbs Limit
Parking Details: Open lot, parking garage.