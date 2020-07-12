Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Azalea Park is located in a quiet residential neighborhood offering the convenience of the city without the hassle. We are located only minutes from NCCU, Duke University/Med. Center and RTP! Our residents enjoy plenty of great restaurants and shopping in historic Brightleaf Square. Our friendly on site-management staff is here to make your life a little easier. Azalea Park...everything you're looking for!