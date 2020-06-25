Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments e-payments playground tennis court

Amber Oaks is nestled among the tall trees on the western edge of Research Triangle Park. It is convenient to all points of the triangle including Highway 147/Durham Freeway, Hwy 55, I-40, Southpoint Mall and downtown Durham. Jump on the American Tobacco Trail (a 5-minute walk). At Amber Oaks you have the choice of garden or townhouse apartment with wood burning fireplaces, cathedral ceilings and private patio/balconies. Join our active community while attending resident functions, relax by the pool, play a round of tennis, shoot hoops or spend time on our playground. You can experience it all at a great value. Come home to Amber Oaks.