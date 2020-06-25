All apartments in Durham
Amber Oaks
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:24 AM

Amber Oaks

3501 Century Oaks Dr · (919) 679-1109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3501 Century Oaks Dr, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3515-Q · Avail. Sep 7

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 3515-D · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 3515-A · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amber Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
e-payments
playground
tennis court
Amber Oaks is nestled among the tall trees on the western edge of Research Triangle Park. It is convenient to all points of the triangle including Highway 147/Durham Freeway, Hwy 55, I-40, Southpoint Mall and downtown Durham. Jump on the American Tobacco Trail (a 5-minute walk). At Amber Oaks you have the choice of garden or townhouse apartment with wood burning fireplaces, cathedral ceilings and private patio/balconies. Join our active community while attending resident functions, relax by the pool, play a round of tennis, shoot hoops or spend time on our playground. You can experience it all at a great value. Come home to Amber Oaks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Amber Oaks have any available units?
Amber Oaks has 3 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Amber Oaks have?
Some of Amber Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amber Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Amber Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amber Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Amber Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Amber Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Amber Oaks offers parking.
Does Amber Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Amber Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Amber Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Amber Oaks has a pool.
Does Amber Oaks have accessible units?
No, Amber Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Amber Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amber Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Amber Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Amber Oaks has units with air conditioning.

