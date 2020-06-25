Amenities
Amber Oaks is nestled among the tall trees on the western edge of Research Triangle Park. It is convenient to all points of the triangle including Highway 147/Durham Freeway, Hwy 55, I-40, Southpoint Mall and downtown Durham. Jump on the American Tobacco Trail (a 5-minute walk). At Amber Oaks you have the choice of garden or townhouse apartment with wood burning fireplaces, cathedral ceilings and private patio/balconies. Join our active community while attending resident functions, relax by the pool, play a round of tennis, shoot hoops or spend time on our playground. You can experience it all at a great value. Come home to Amber Oaks.