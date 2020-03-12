All apartments in Durham
901 West Markham Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:37 PM

901 West Markham Avenue

901 West Markham Avenue · (919) 241-7287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC 27701
Trinity Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,673

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1844190

Come tour this four bed, three bath home today! With amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven, hardwood floors, fireplace, central air, washer and dryer. With access to a deck and a fenced yard. Minutes away from I-85. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.raleigh@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Dogs ok up to 25 lbs
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 West Markham Avenue have any available units?
901 West Markham Avenue has a unit available for $2,673 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 West Markham Avenue have?
Some of 901 West Markham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 West Markham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
901 West Markham Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 West Markham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 West Markham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 901 West Markham Avenue offer parking?
No, 901 West Markham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 901 West Markham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 West Markham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 West Markham Avenue have a pool?
No, 901 West Markham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 901 West Markham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 901 West Markham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 901 West Markham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 West Markham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 West Markham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 901 West Markham Avenue has units with air conditioning.
