901 Cinnamon Dr.
901 Cinnamon Dr.

901 Cinnamon Drive · (919) 675-1444 ext. 60
Location

901 Cinnamon Drive, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 901 Cinnamon Dr. · Avail. Aug 10

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
901 Cinnamon Dr. Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom townhouse in SW Durham, Auburn Square! - AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST!

If you're looking for proximity to the RTP, The Streets at Southpoint, Durham, Chapel Hill, I-40, and more, then this 3 bedroom townhome may be the perfect fit for you. You'll be within 5 minutes of dining, cinema, retail, and just about everything you can want or need.

Inside you'll find a nice open kitchen with lots of cupboard space and cabinets, dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal. The living room features a fireplace, and easy access out back, as it leads to a fenced back patio with a little bit of green. Additionally, the good sized rooms, 2 1/2 baths, and convenience make this a wonderful spot to live. Let us give you a tour!

-Pets allowed with approval and deposits.
-650+ credit requirement.

Tenants in property, showings require at least 24 hour notice.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE2409753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Cinnamon Dr. have any available units?
901 Cinnamon Dr. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 Cinnamon Dr. have?
Some of 901 Cinnamon Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Cinnamon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
901 Cinnamon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Cinnamon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Cinnamon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 901 Cinnamon Dr. offer parking?
No, 901 Cinnamon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 901 Cinnamon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Cinnamon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Cinnamon Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 901 Cinnamon Dr. has a pool.
Does 901 Cinnamon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 901 Cinnamon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Cinnamon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Cinnamon Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Cinnamon Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 901 Cinnamon Dr. has units with air conditioning.
