Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

901 Cinnamon Dr. Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom townhouse in SW Durham, Auburn Square! - AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST!



If you're looking for proximity to the RTP, The Streets at Southpoint, Durham, Chapel Hill, I-40, and more, then this 3 bedroom townhome may be the perfect fit for you. You'll be within 5 minutes of dining, cinema, retail, and just about everything you can want or need.



Inside you'll find a nice open kitchen with lots of cupboard space and cabinets, dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal. The living room features a fireplace, and easy access out back, as it leads to a fenced back patio with a little bit of green. Additionally, the good sized rooms, 2 1/2 baths, and convenience make this a wonderful spot to live. Let us give you a tour!



-Pets allowed with approval and deposits.

-650+ credit requirement.



Tenants in property, showings require at least 24 hour notice.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE2409753)