807 West Trinity Avenue
807 West Trinity Avenue

807 West Trinity Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2066812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 West Trinity Avenue, Durham, NC 27701
Downtown Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 255 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Your new cozy one bedroom one bathroom home has a nice size bedroom with good closet space and a galley kitchen. The living room has a large window that offers fantastic natural lighting as well as a view of the courtyard. There is a pool and a separate sitting area. This home has ample parking for guests, and there is also a secured fenced in parking area. Your new home's location is ideal because it is convenient to downtown, shopping, Duke University, and the highway. Call today for more information!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 West Trinity Avenue have any available units?
807 West Trinity Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 807 West Trinity Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 West Trinity Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 West Trinity Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 807 West Trinity Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 807 West Trinity Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 807 West Trinity Avenue offers parking.
Does 807 West Trinity Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 West Trinity Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 West Trinity Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 807 West Trinity Avenue has a pool.
Does 807 West Trinity Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 West Trinity Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 West Trinity Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 West Trinity Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 West Trinity Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 West Trinity Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
