All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 5702 Willow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
5702 Willow Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

5702 Willow Drive

5702 Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5702 Willow Drive, Durham, NC 27712

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Willow Drive have any available units?
5702 Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
Is 5702 Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Willow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5702 Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5702 Willow Drive offer parking?
No, 5702 Willow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5702 Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 5702 Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5702 Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5702 Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5702 Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln
Durham, NC 27707
Encore At The Park
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd
Durham, NC 27713
Bridges at Southpoint
7304 Calibre Park Dr
Durham, NC 27707
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd
Durham, NC 27713
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd
Durham, NC 27517
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C
Durham, NC 27701
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave
Durham, NC 27713
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive
Durham, NC 27707

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University