Durham, NC
4214 Oran Ave Apt C
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4214 Oran Ave Apt C

4214 Oran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4214 Oran Avenue, Durham, NC 27704

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4214 Oran Ave Apt C Available 06/15/20 4214-C Oran Ave - Available mid-June! - 2 BR/1.5 BA apartment, all electric heat/ac, stove, ref, w/d connections

(RLNE5835653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have any available units?
4214 Oran Ave Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
Is 4214 Oran Ave Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Oran Ave Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Oran Ave Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C offer parking?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have a pool?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have accessible units?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C has units with air conditioning.
