Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 4214 Oran Ave Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
4214 Oran Ave Apt C
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4214 Oran Ave Apt C
4214 Oran Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4214 Oran Avenue, Durham, NC 27704
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4214 Oran Ave Apt C Available 06/15/20 4214-C Oran Ave - Available mid-June! - 2 BR/1.5 BA apartment, all electric heat/ac, stove, ref, w/d connections
(RLNE5835653)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have any available units?
4214 Oran Ave Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Durham, NC
.
Is 4214 Oran Ave Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Oran Ave Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Oran Ave Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Durham
.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C offer parking?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have a pool?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have accessible units?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 Oran Ave Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4214 Oran Ave Apt C has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crystal Village Apartments
2610 Camellia Dr
Durham, NC 27705
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr
Durham, NC 27703
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln
Durham, NC 27707
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C
Durham, NC 27701
Balfour West
3417 Balfour W
Durham, NC 27713
Broadstone Durham
600 Willard Street
Durham, NC 27701
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave
Durham, NC 27713
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy
Durham, NC 27713
Similar Pages
Durham 1 Bedrooms
Durham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with Balcony
Durham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NC
Greensboro, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Cary, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Apex, NC
Morrisville, NC
Burlington, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NC
Garner, NC
Holly Springs, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hope Valley
Downtown Durham
Woodcroft
Downing Creek
Old West Durham
Apartments Near Colleges
Duke University
Durham Technical Community College
Guilford College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University