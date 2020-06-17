All apartments in Durham
Durham, NC
400 Hunt St #404
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

400 Hunt St #404

400 Hunt Street · (919) 213-1575
Location

400 Hunt Street, Durham, NC 27701
Downtown Durham

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400 Hunt St #404 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
key fob access
400 Hunt St #404 Available 07/24/20 Available July 24th! Stunning Fully Furnished New Condo at The Brannan in the Heart of Downtown Durham! - Available for a July 24, 2020 move-in date! Stunning, fully furnished condo in the heart of downtown Durham! Incredible features throughout, all chosen and arranged by a professional interior designer. This home is centrally located overlooking Durham's Central Park. Walking distance to a plethora of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, parks, YMCA, literally anything and everything downtown has to offer!

Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Bosch 6 burner gas range and enormous island with sink and dishwasher. 12ft wide folding balcony door in living room, complete with built-in retractable glass door, screen, and shade allowing you to fully enjoy the large patio overlooking Durham's Farmers' Market. 5? wide hardwood plank flooring throughout living areas. Massive 12ft windows throughout entire home allow for and unbelievable amount of natural light. Luxurious bathrooms with quartz vanity tops and porcelain undermount sinks, frameless shower door, tile floors, master suite rain head shower.

Private parking garage with one assigned space. This condo has the only storage unit that is on the same floor just down the hall! Need even more storage? It still has the large personal storage unit in parking garage that is assigned to each condo. Located on the fourth floor, the view from this condo at The Brannan gives that big city feel that some crave! Come have a look!

Water is included. The Brannan condos come comes equipped with Google Fiber internet. Small dogs and cats allowed with approval and pet deposits. No dogs over 25lbs. No puppies. No undergrads.

Click the link below to watch a video on YouTube demonstrating the retractable glass balcony door! *condo in video is not the one listed*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FktovofMcY

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4786347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Hunt St #404 have any available units?
400 Hunt St #404 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Hunt St #404 have?
Some of 400 Hunt St #404's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Hunt St #404 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Hunt St #404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Hunt St #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Hunt St #404 is pet friendly.
Does 400 Hunt St #404 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Hunt St #404 does offer parking.
Does 400 Hunt St #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Hunt St #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Hunt St #404 have a pool?
No, 400 Hunt St #404 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Hunt St #404 have accessible units?
No, 400 Hunt St #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Hunt St #404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Hunt St #404 has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Hunt St #404 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Hunt St #404 has units with air conditioning.
