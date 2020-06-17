Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage google fiber internet access key fob access

400 Hunt St #404 Available 07/24/20 Available July 24th! Stunning Fully Furnished New Condo at The Brannan in the Heart of Downtown Durham! - Available for a July 24, 2020 move-in date! Stunning, fully furnished condo in the heart of downtown Durham! Incredible features throughout, all chosen and arranged by a professional interior designer. This home is centrally located overlooking Durham's Central Park. Walking distance to a plethora of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, parks, YMCA, literally anything and everything downtown has to offer!



Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Bosch 6 burner gas range and enormous island with sink and dishwasher. 12ft wide folding balcony door in living room, complete with built-in retractable glass door, screen, and shade allowing you to fully enjoy the large patio overlooking Durham's Farmers' Market. 5? wide hardwood plank flooring throughout living areas. Massive 12ft windows throughout entire home allow for and unbelievable amount of natural light. Luxurious bathrooms with quartz vanity tops and porcelain undermount sinks, frameless shower door, tile floors, master suite rain head shower.



Private parking garage with one assigned space. This condo has the only storage unit that is on the same floor just down the hall! Need even more storage? It still has the large personal storage unit in parking garage that is assigned to each condo. Located on the fourth floor, the view from this condo at The Brannan gives that big city feel that some crave! Come have a look!



Water is included. The Brannan condos come comes equipped with Google Fiber internet. Small dogs and cats allowed with approval and pet deposits. No dogs over 25lbs. No puppies. No undergrads.



Click the link below to watch a video on YouTube demonstrating the retractable glass balcony door! *condo in video is not the one listed*



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FktovofMcY



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4786347)