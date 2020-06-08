Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

36 Citation Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome in Woodcroft WITH a garage! - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome in Woodcroft WITH a garage!



Don't miss out on this charming, townhome in the desirable Woodcroft neighborhood! This home has been meticulously maintained throughout. Nestled in Woodcroft, which boat to the community walking trails.



Conveniently located to I-40, you're close to all the Triangle has to offer! Inside you'll find a great floorplan, eat-in kitchen with a bar while also room for a table, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, and an outside deck.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, renter's insurance. Community pool access not included in rent, the tenant has the option to opt-in for pool access paid directly to HOA. Lawn care/ landscaping handled by the HOA.



Pets allowed with approval and deposits, size restrictions for dogs under 25 lbs. Gross monthly income of 3x the rental rate and a credit score of 650+ required to apply.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Jillian Hourihan at jillian@acorn-oak.com for more information and to schedule a showing today.



