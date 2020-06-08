All apartments in Durham
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Citation Drive, Durham, NC 27713
Woodcroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36 Citation Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
36 Citation Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome in Woodcroft WITH a garage! - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome in Woodcroft WITH a garage!

Don't miss out on this charming, townhome in the desirable Woodcroft neighborhood! This home has been meticulously maintained throughout. Nestled in Woodcroft, which boat to the community walking trails.

Conveniently located to I-40, you're close to all the Triangle has to offer! Inside you'll find a great floorplan, eat-in kitchen with a bar while also room for a table, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, and an outside deck.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, renter's insurance. Community pool access not included in rent, the tenant has the option to opt-in for pool access paid directly to HOA. Lawn care/ landscaping handled by the HOA.

Restrictions:
Pets allowed with approval and deposits, size restrictions for dogs under 25 lbs. Gross monthly income of 3x the rental rate and a credit score of 650+ required to apply.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Jillian Hourihan at jillian@acorn-oak.com for more information and to schedule a showing today.

(RLNE5935453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Citation Drive have any available units?
36 Citation Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Citation Drive have?
Some of 36 Citation Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Citation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
36 Citation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Citation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Citation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 36 Citation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 36 Citation Drive offers parking.
Does 36 Citation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Citation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Citation Drive have a pool?
Yes, 36 Citation Drive has a pool.
Does 36 Citation Drive have accessible units?
No, 36 Citation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Citation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Citation Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Citation Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Citation Drive has units with air conditioning.
