Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:28 AM

300 Finsbury Street

300 Finsbury Street · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Finsbury Street, Durham, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1655 sqft

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
Available NOW in the heart of RTP open concept 3 Bedroom Condo, Controlled Access Building with Elevator, Pool & Google Fiber available, 2nd floor Corner Unit allows for natural light, beautiful hardwood flooring thruout living spaces, Kitchen is a cook's delight with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, pantry & desk/bar area, Dining area, Family room has large flat screen TV, 2 Covered Balconies off Family Room & Master Suite. Storage Unit just outside condo, 1 Garage Parking Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Finsbury Street have any available units?
300 Finsbury Street has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Finsbury Street have?
Some of 300 Finsbury Street's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Finsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Finsbury Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Finsbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 Finsbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 300 Finsbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Finsbury Street does offer parking.
Does 300 Finsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Finsbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Finsbury Street have a pool?
Yes, 300 Finsbury Street has a pool.
Does 300 Finsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Finsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Finsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Finsbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Finsbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Finsbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
