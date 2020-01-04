300 Finsbury Street

Amenities
Available NOW in the heart of RTP open concept 3 Bedroom Condo, Controlled Access Building with Elevator, Pool & Google Fiber available, 2nd floor Corner Unit allows for natural light, beautiful hardwood flooring thruout living spaces, Kitchen is a cook's delight with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, pantry & desk/bar area, Dining area, Family room has large flat screen TV, 2 Covered Balconies off Family Room & Master Suite. Storage Unit just outside condo, 1 Garage Parking Space