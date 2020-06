Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available Now! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom town house in Brier Village near RTP! - *Showings will be scheduled by email only*



Gorgeous 3 bedroom town house in Brier Village! This property is less than 7 miles to RTP and less than 3 miles to Brier Creek.



This home has many great features highlighted by it's beautiful hard wood floors downstairs and open floor plan! The huge living room opens up to your beautiful kitchen area which comes with all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Did I mention the elevated bar area? Upstairs, you'll find cozy carpet throughout all rooms including your huge master bedroom! The master bath comes with a two sink vanity in addition to a walk closet as well as cer shower. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs with a jack and jill style bathroom as well as a laundry room!



This home also offers a private driveway with a 2 car garage and private patio overlooking the woods. Pets are negotiable with approval and deposit. Email Derek Schoenrock with Acorn+Oak Property Management at derek@acorn-oak.com to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE4123944)