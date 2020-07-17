All apartments in Durham
2605 Kingdom Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:09 PM

2605 Kingdom Way

2605 Kingdom Way · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Kingdom Way, Durham, NC 27704

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Kingdom Way have any available units?
2605 Kingdom Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
Is 2605 Kingdom Way currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Kingdom Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Kingdom Way pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Kingdom Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 2605 Kingdom Way offer parking?
No, 2605 Kingdom Way does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Kingdom Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Kingdom Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Kingdom Way have a pool?
No, 2605 Kingdom Way does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Kingdom Way have accessible units?
No, 2605 Kingdom Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Kingdom Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Kingdom Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Kingdom Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Kingdom Way does not have units with air conditioning.
