Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2409 N Duke Street

2409 North Duke Street · (919) 297-8335 ext. 17
Location

2409 North Duke Street, Durham, NC 27704

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2409 N Duke Street · Avail. Jul 16

$1,495

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2409 N Duke Street Available 07/16/20 Beautifully Kept 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home With Fenced In Backyard! - This beautiful kept 3 bedroom ranch home in Durham is everything from looks to location! Conveniently located just off of 85, 5 miles from Duke University, and just 3 minutes from the Museum of Life and Science (greenways too here!)

Inside you are welcomed by large and ample windows allowing for natural light to fill the home, hardwoods throughout every room, and a large Jack and Jill style bathroom. All three bedrooms are spacious with more than enough closet space each!

Outside you have a large parking area, enough to turn around in the driveway, a large carport and an exterior storage closet with key lock. Spacious backyard with a relaxing patio space makes for a great summer hang out!

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Ariel to schedule your tour of this great home today! Inquiries will be accepted by email only. ariel@acorn-oak.com, pets allowed with approval and fees.

(RLNE3865033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

