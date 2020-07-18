All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

2126 Alpine Drive

2126 Alpine Road · (919) 602-1963
Location

2126 Alpine Road, Durham, NC 27707
Hope Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Adorable townhome in Breckenridge-super convenient to downtown, RTP, and Chapel Hill. Open floor plan downstairs with large living room, kitchen open to dining room, half bath and laundry. Fenced back yard has a cute patio, gas grill, and locked storage closet. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Upstairs floors are carpeted and rear bedroom has a ceiling fan. Downstairs floors are wood laminate and tile. All kitchen appliances provided. Washer/dryer hookups. No smoking. Pets neg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Alpine Drive have any available units?
2126 Alpine Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2126 Alpine Drive have?
Some of 2126 Alpine Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 Alpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Alpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Alpine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 Alpine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2126 Alpine Drive offer parking?
No, 2126 Alpine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2126 Alpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Alpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Alpine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2126 Alpine Drive has a pool.
Does 2126 Alpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2126 Alpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Alpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 Alpine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 Alpine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2126 Alpine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
