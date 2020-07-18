2126 Alpine Drive

Amenities
Adorable townhome in Breckenridge-super convenient to downtown, RTP, and Chapel Hill. Open floor plan downstairs with large living room, kitchen open to dining room, half bath and laundry. Fenced back yard has a cute patio, gas grill, and locked storage closet. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Upstairs floors are carpeted and rear bedroom has a ceiling fan. Downstairs floors are wood laminate and tile. All kitchen appliances provided. Washer/dryer hookups. No smoking. Pets neg.