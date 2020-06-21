2034 Englewood Ave - Available Now! - 2BR, 1BA home with living room, dining room, hardwood floors, gas range, fridge, washer/dryer, pantry, porch, gas heat and central air, electric water heater, vinyl replacement windows.
(RLNE5834939)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have any available units?
2034 Englewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 2034 Englewood Ave have?
Some of 2034 Englewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Englewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Englewood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Englewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 Englewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave offer parking?
No, 2034 Englewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 Englewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have a pool?
No, 2034 Englewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2034 Englewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 Englewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2034 Englewood Ave has units with air conditioning.