Durham, NC
2034 Englewood Ave
2034 Englewood Ave

2034 Englewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Durham
Location

2034 Englewood Avenue, Durham, NC 27705
Watts Hospital-Hillandale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2034 Englewood Ave - Available Now! - 2BR, 1BA home with living room, dining room, hardwood floors, gas range, fridge, washer/dryer, pantry, porch, gas heat and central air, electric water heater, vinyl replacement windows.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have any available units?
2034 Englewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 2034 Englewood Ave have?
Some of 2034 Englewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Englewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Englewood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Englewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 Englewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave offer parking?
No, 2034 Englewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 Englewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have a pool?
No, 2034 Englewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2034 Englewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 Englewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Englewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2034 Englewood Ave has units with air conditioning.
