2017 Englewood Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Walk to 9th St. and east campus from this lovingly renovate bungalow in the historic district of popular Old West Durham. 3 BR 1.5BA Heart pine floors. Front BR has separate entrance-perfect for a home office. Newly remodeled kitchen features stainless appliances, washer/dryer and restaurant-style gas range. Granite countertops and new cabinetry. Corner lot with deck, wraparound front porch. Non-smoking. Tenant pays utils and lawn care. Pets neg. Undergrads neg. with co-signer.