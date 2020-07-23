All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 2017 Englewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
2017 Englewood Avenue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:10 AM

2017 Englewood Avenue

2017 Englewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Old West Durham
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2017 Englewood Avenue, Durham, NC 27705
Old West Durham

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Walk to 9th St. and east campus from this lovingly renovate bungalow in the historic district of popular Old West Durham. 3 BR 1.5BA Heart pine floors. Front BR has separate entrance-perfect for a home office. Newly remodeled kitchen features stainless appliances, washer/dryer and restaurant-style gas range. Granite countertops and new cabinetry. Corner lot with deck, wraparound front porch. Non-smoking. Tenant pays utils and lawn care. Pets neg. Undergrads neg. with co-signer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Englewood Avenue have any available units?
2017 Englewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 2017 Englewood Avenue have?
Some of 2017 Englewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Englewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Englewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Englewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Englewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Englewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2017 Englewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Englewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Englewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Englewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2017 Englewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 2017 Englewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2017 Englewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Englewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Englewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Englewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Englewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr
Durham, NC 27713
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave
Durham, NC 27703
Crystal Village Apartments
2610 Camellia Dr
Durham, NC 27705
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street
Durham, NC 27701
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd
Durham, NC 27517
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd
Durham, NC 27517
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C
Durham, NC 27701
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703

Similar Pages

Durham 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDurham 2 Bedroom Apartments
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Apartments
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
Northeast DurhamWoodcroft
Downing CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University