2017 Englewood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Walk to 9th St. and east campus from this lovingly renovate bungalow in the historic district of popular Old West Durham. 3 BR 1.5BA Heart pine floors. Front BR has separate entrance-perfect for a home office. Newly remodeled kitchen features stainless appliances, washer/dryer and restaurant-style gas range. Granite countertops and new cabinetry. Corner lot with deck, wraparound front porch. Non-smoking. Tenant pays utils and lawn care. Pets neg. Undergrads neg. with co-signer.